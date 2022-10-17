Cantonment Man Killed By Alleged DUI Driver Near Laurel Hill

A Cantonment man lost his life in a traffic crash in Okaloosa County over the weekend, and his teenage passenger was seriously injured.

A 26-year old man from the Dallas area failed to stop at a stop sign as he entered Highway 85 just east of Laurel Hill, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He traveled from Robinson Road into the intersection where his pickup truck collided with the side of a SUV driven by a 47-year old Cantonment man.

The Cantonment man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash at 8:37 p.m. Saturday. A 15-year old female passenger was airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition.

The Dallas area man was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

FHP no longer releases the name sof those involved in traffic crashes.