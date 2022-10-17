Atmore Police Seeking Man Who Robbed Downtown Main Street Business

October 17, 2022

The Atmore Police Department is investigating the robbery of a downtown business.

The man robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street near the Atmore Chamber of Commerce.

“The victim was found by a customer who immediately called 911. Responding officers arrived on the scene and contacted the victim inside the business with a head wound. It appeared the suspect attempted to restrain the victim but was unsuccessful,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said Sunday afternoon.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

“Investigators are following up on leads and checking with nearby businesses for any video footage of the suspect,” McMann added.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6-foot 3-inches with a medium build. He was wearing a lighter-colored shirt size XL, dark-colored pants, casual style shoes that may have been gray, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

