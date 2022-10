Atmore Police Looking For Man With Nine Felony Warrants

The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man on nine outstanding warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Investigators had worked since March to identify a suspect seen on Walmart surveillance video. They say he is 32-year old Joseph Matthew Dooley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Atmore Police Department at (51) 368-9141.