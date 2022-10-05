Atmore Police Arrest Man For Catalytic Converter, Aluminum Thefts

October 5, 2022

An Atmore man is facing charges after allegedly cutting aluminum from coolers as a soft drink bottler and stealing catalytic converters from a local business.

Harrison has been charged with two counts of theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, criminal mischief first degree, criminal trespassing third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is accused of damaging 26 cooling units at the Pepsi Bottling Company of Atmore in May as the aluminum evaporators were cut out.

In June, he allegedly cut catalytic converters out of several vehicles at Lee’s Collision Center.

Recently, Atmore Police responded to a criminal trespassing complaint and took Harrison into custody on an outstanding violation of probation warrant. As he was being searched, police said they located a clear glass pipe with a residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to police, he could possibly face additional charges in the Pepsi Bottling and Lee Collision thefts in addition to other thefts under active investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 