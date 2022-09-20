Truck Rolls Over On I-10

September 20, 2022

A driver received minor injuries when his truck and trailer overturned on I-10 Tuesday morning in Escambia County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 55-year old man from Atlanta was driving east on I-10 approaching the Highway 29 exit at 10:17 a.m. when he “failed to maintain single lane of travel and failed to use due care”. That caused his truck to drift off the interstate onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The load shifted, according to FHP, when the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn.

I-10 was reopened by 11:40 a.m.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 