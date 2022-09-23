Teresa “Terri” Ann Waller

Mrs. Teresa “Terri” Ann Waller, age 61, passed away, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Mobile, AL. She was a resident of Flomaton, AL. and resided the past 25 years in Atmore, AL. She was employed with Creek Indian Enterprise the past 10 years. She was a very dedicated hard worker and really loved her job.

Mrs. Waller enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved the Thursday night dinner dates with her husband. She enjoyed going out on the water boating, riding motorcycles, and going to the flea markets. She enjoyed going to parades especially “Mardi Gras”. She was always upbeat and never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Raymond (Martha Ann O’Bannon) Carden, and husband, Jerry Waller.

She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Jim Fulford, of Atmore, AL; two daughters, Amanda (Darrell) Glover, of Jay, FL; Tiffany (Zac) Hamm, of Crestview, FL; one brother, Rusty (Frances) Carden, of Brewton, AL; one sister, Robin Johnson, of Brewton, AL; seven grandchildren, Landon Bondurant, Bentley Glover, Bailey Glover, Hunter Glover, Kynslee Glover, Addyson Hamm, Ava Hamm, Amy Lynn Collier, Brad Fulford, Rosie Blanchard, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Tony Richburg officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Glover, Zac Hamm, Chad Coburn, Christopher Coburn, Josh Carden, and Jamie Gafford.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Bethea, and Cecil Arthur.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.