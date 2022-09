Tate Aggies Volleyball Honors Three On Senior Night

Tate High volleyball honored three players on senior night Monday.

The three senior Aggies are setter Kaylen Brock, libero Ansli Brown, and setter Alahna Erd.

In Monday night’s game, Pensacola High swept Tate in three straight, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

Pictured above: Tate volleyball seniors Kaylen Brock, Ansli Brown and Alahna Erd. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.