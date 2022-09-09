Tanker Truck Burns On I-10 (With Video)

A fuel tanker fire closed I-10 early Friday morning.

The truck fire erupted about 12:25 a.m. on I-10 westbound at I-110. The cab of the tanker truck was fully engulfed in fire when Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire from across several traffic lanes using a fire truck’s high-capacity deck gun. That limited the major damage to the truck’s cab.

The tanker had been unloaded prior to the fire, but about 200 gallons of residual fuel spilled onto the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle escaped the fire and was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fire and has not released further details.

The Ensley, Ferry Pass, Brent, Osceola and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.