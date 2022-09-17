Northview Gets 49-24 Homecoming Win Over Elberta

The Northview Chiefs earned the crown on homecoming night Friday in Bratt with a 49-24 win over the Warriors of Elberta, Alabama.

Northview head coach Wes Summerford said it was not a pretty win.

“Over the course of a season you are going to have some wins like that,” he said. “It wasn’t pretty, but y end of the night we got the win.”

He said several big defensive stops were the turning point for the Chiefs.

“The defense was just able to stop in the second half,” Summerford said.

Northview quarterback Kaden Odom had touchdown runs of 3-yards and 10-yards. Odom also hit Wyatt Scruggs from 17-yards out for a touchdown, and Odom found Aiden Broadhead from 11-yards out for another TD for the Chiefs.

Jamarkus Jefferson had touchdown runs of 19-yards, 42-yards, and 22-yards. Luke Bridges and Scruggs each had good 2-point conversion runs. And Chiefs kicker Brandon Ferguson had three good point afters through the uprights.

Next week, the Chiefs (4-0) will host the Baker Gators (3-1).

Summerford knows that Baker Gators are headed to Bratt looking for a win.

“We’ve got to stop the run; that’s for sure. They are going to do a little bit of our own game at us,” he said. “They are going to run the football on us, and we’ll see how tough we’ve gotten these last four weeks.

Look for a photo gallery of game action, the cheerleaders, band and more by Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.