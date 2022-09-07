More Fraud Claims Against Fence Contractor, Including Elderly Woman That Loaned Him Money

More alleged victims are coming forward claiming they were scammed by a local fence contractor, including an elderly woman that loaned him money.

Cody William Brown, 33, is facing new charges that include three counts of grand theft, giving a worthless check, exploitation of the elderly, and three counts of organized scheme to defraud. He was released on a new bond of $20,000.

He was previously charged with three counts of an organized scheme to defraud, multiple counts of grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and multiple worthless check counts.

New victims came forward after NorthEscambia.com was first to report the original allegations and a second arrest.

The latest allegations are detailed below, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“Boy Was I Fooled”

The victim told investigators that Brown previously did good work on fence jobs in the past. In April 2022, he told her that his son was sick and “would need to be seen in a different part of Florida for a specific medical treatment” before asking her for a loan, according to an arrest report. The 77-year old woman accompanied him to a local Regions Bank where she gave him $10,000 after she wrote a contract that was notarized by a bank employee, the report continues. The loan was due on May 30, but Brown never made a payment, she said.

She did not file a report until late August with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies that Brown took advantage of her, and later revealed that Brown did deposit a $5,000 check that was returned. A text message history shows that when confronted, Brown said he had COVID and was unable to handle the transaction, the report states.

“I thought I was dealing with an honorable person that needed help, boy was I fooled,” the 77-year old texted back.

According to the sheriff’s office, bank records corroborate the victim’s statements about the financial transactions.

Grand Theft, Scheme To Defraud Charges

Another victim reported that he gave Brown a $3,100 down payment to cover materials in a $6,200 fence job on Mobile Highway. The lawyer sent a letter to Brown and said no response was received.

The victim told deputies that he made contact with a lawyer to file a civil suit against Brown, but he was advised to file a police report due to previous news coverage about Brown.

“Cody Brown has even generated flyers which he passed out in neighborhoods in order to generate victims,” the ECSO report states.

The White Fence

According to the ECSO, Brown also accepted a $1,800 credit card down payment, half of a fence job’s total cost, from a victim.

The victim said a white fence was required in his neighborhood off Nine Mile Road, but Brown never started work. The victim told investigators that he texted Brown in January and February 2022, but the only response from Brown stated that materials were on backorder.

The victim called and filed a report in late August with the ECSO after news coverage about Brown.