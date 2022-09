Man Injured In Gun Club Shooting Incident

One person was injured in an accidental shooting incident Thursday afternoon at the Escambia River Gun Club on Rockey Branch Road in Cantonment.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an adult male fired the wrong type ammunition for his weapon and it ricocheted back.

The man was struck in the arm, according to the ECSO, but his injuries were not considered severe.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.