Florida Gas Prices Down 20 Cents In Three Weeks

Florida gas prices declined three cents last week, but the state average is down 20 cents per gallon over the past three weeks, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices have now fallen a total of $1.47 per gallon since mid-June. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.42 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since February 1st.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.20, the lowest metro price in the state. The lowest North Escambia price Sunday night was $3.08 on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while at least nine stations in Pensacola were under $3 per gallon.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures finished the week slightly lower than the week before, on ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This should enable gas prices to slip even lower this week.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.