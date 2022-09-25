Firefighters, Nonprofit Pay Special Visit To Cantonment Girl Fighting Rare Kidney Cancer

September 25, 2022

Escambia County Fire Rescue and Guardians of the Ribbon – Lower Alabama Chapter recently paid a special visit to the home of Natalee Hoff in Cantonment.

Natalee is battling a rare kidney cancer called Wilm’s tumor on her left kidney.

Engine 4 and crew from the Cantonment Fire Station took part in the event.

The nonprofit Guardians of The Ribbon use a pink fire truck to spread word of their awareness campaign for women as they fight cancer.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

