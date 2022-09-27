FHP Seeks Driver After Fatal Motorcycle Hit And Run In Santa Rosa County

September 27, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit and run driver that killed a motorcyclist Monday night in Santa Rosa County.

About 9:40 p.m. a red Ford Focus turned left from Oakleaf Drive onto Hamilton Bridge Road, directly into the path of an oncoming motorcycle operated by a 29-year old Utica, Mississippi, man. The motorcyclist was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where he later died.

FHP said the driver of the Ford Focus fled the scene on foot. He was described as a white male, about 6-feet tall, with a large build and blondish hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers.

