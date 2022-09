ECFR Beulah Volunteer Firefighters Helping With Hurricane Ian Response

Two Escambia County Fire Rescue volunteers with the Beulah Fire Station deployed Thursday to help with Hurricane Ivan rescue and recovery.

In Beulah’s “Tanker 2″, they first traveled to Chipley to join a strike team before heading to south Florida. The volunteers are firefighter Chris Kneziensk (pictured left) and Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.