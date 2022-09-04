Cantonment Man Charged With Choking His Wife

September 4, 2022

A Cantonment man is accused of choking his wife during an argument.

Robin Taboris Richardson, 62, was charged with third degree felony domestic battery by strangulation

Richardson had been drinking earlier in the night and began to argue with his wife when they arrived home, according to an arrest report. When she began to walk out of the room, he kicked her to the floor, put his hands around her neck and choked her, the report continues.

The victim “could not breathe and had to pull his hands away from her neck to breathe,” a deputy wrote. She declined EMS.

Richardson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $100 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 