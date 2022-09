Body Discovered Along Molino Road

The body of an adult male was discovered along Molino Road Saturday evening.

The body was found about 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Molino Road, just west of Louie’s Bar and Jahaza Road.

Foul play is not currently suspected in the death, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A final determination will be made by the medical examiner’s office.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.