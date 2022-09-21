Anderson “A.C.” Corrie Collier

Anderson “A.C.” Corrie Collier of Pensacola, Florida passed away on September 16, 2022. A.C. could always be found riding a motorcycle, hiking, working, camping, going on adventures with his brother, and spending time with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed!

A.C. spent his life serving and protecting others. He started his security career at NYCO. He also served with the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary for 13 years. He then spent more than 35 years as a licensed private investigator. He took great pride in his privately owned investigative company, Information Specialists Inc. A.C. also worked in the security business for many years with Securitas and more recently with G4S as a security officer at Sacred Heart Hospital. He took his work to heart and always went above and beyond to ensure the safety of those he was responsible for protecting.

A.C.’s survivors include his daughters Alison (Adam) Leja and Katie (Colton) Plumley; grandsons Noah, Elliott, and Elias; granddaughter Ella; and brother Neal (Sandy) Collier. Anderson was preceded in death by his father and mother, Luther and Margaret Collier.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens from 5:00-7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at Century United Methodist Church at 10:00 am. The graveside service will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens at 12:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Adam Leja, Colton Plumley, Jacob McCafferty, Jon Winters, Craig McCormick, and Stephen Simandira.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Century United Methodist Church 530 Church Street Century, FL 32535-2913.