Blue Wahoos Return Home With The Southern League Championship Trophy

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos returned home late Thursday afternoon from Kodak, Tennessee, with a little extra hardware.

As they exited their bus at Wahoos Stadium, the setting sun was glistening off their new Southern League Championship trophy.

The Wahoos beat the Tennessee Smokies 11-4 Wednesday night to claim the title as they wrapped up their 10th anniversary season.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.