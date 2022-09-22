Former Tate Homecoming Queen Intends To Sue Following Vote Scandal

Emily Grover, who was accused of rigging her election as Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen, has filed notice that she intends to sue the Escambia County School District and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Grover claims her civil rights were violated and she suffered emotional distress in a case that made international news.

Grover and her mother, Laura Rosa Carroll, Emily Rose Grover, were charged by FDLE with one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a third degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a third degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a third degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses (a first degree misdemeanor).

Grover was expelled from Tate following the incident. In January 2022, Grover successfully completed a pre-trial diversion program that resulted in the charges against her being dismissed in March 2022.

In a letter from her attorney, Grover claims a FDLE investigator did not speak with only at the company that ran the election to verify information or establish the chain of evidence to ensure it had not been tampered with or altered.

Grover’s attorney, Marie Mattox, told our news partners at WEAR 3 that Grover did nothing criminal.

“This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes,” Mattox said.

Mattox said because of the accusations, Grover’s college acceptance was rescinded, costing her a full ride scholarship.

“She needs to be able to start her life over without this wreckage of the past and be able to live a normal life that she intended to live,” Mattox said.

The investigation began in November 2020 when the Escambia County School District contacted FDLE to report unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts. Their investigation found that Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her daughter Grover, a student at Tate High School, had accessed student FOCUS accounts. Carroll had district level access to the school board’s FOCUS program which is the school district’s student information system. FOCUS users are required to change their password every 45 days and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date.

In October 2020, hundreds of votes for Tate High School’s Homecoming Court voting were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 votes originating from the same IP address within a short period of time. FDLE said agents uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to FOCUS linked to Carroll’s cellphone as well as computers associated with their residence, with a total of 246 votes cast for the homecoming court. Multiple students reported that Grover described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes. The investigation also found that beginning August 2019, Carroll’s FOCUS account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were of Tate High School students.

In court this week, Carroll was given a deadline to enter into a plea deal; otherwise, her trial is set to begin September 19.

