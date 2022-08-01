Wahoos Win Series Over Mississippi Braves

August 1, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos ended the month of July with a win on Sunday afternoon, riding a strong start from A.J. Ladwig to a 7-4 victory over the Mississippi Braves.

Ladwig (W, 6-3) turned in 7.0 innings of three-run ball to earn his team-leading sixth win of the season as the Blue Wahoos finished July at 13-12, their third winning month in a row.

Pensacola jumped ahead early against Mississippi starter Dylan Dodd (L, 0-1) on a Griffin Conine solo home run in the first inning. After a throwing error led to another run in the third, Conine added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

Thomas Jones hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and a Will Banfield RBI triple in the sixth helped the Blue Wahoos stretch their advantage to 7-0.

Mississippi scored three runs on five hits in the seventh, but a double-play grounder helped Ladwig escape further trouble. Ladwig got 15 ground ball outs and struck out five, tying a season-high seven innings without a single fly ball.

The Braves got a run in the ninth against Sean Reynolds, but the righty finished off the game to lock down a series win for the Blue Wahoos.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game series in Montgomery on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

