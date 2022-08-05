Wahoos Split Doubleheader With Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader with the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday night, falling 9-0 in game one but coming back to win the nightcap 4-2.

J.D. Osborne provided the biggest hit of the night, a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning of game two that gave the Blue Wahoos the lead for good.

In game one, Pensacola managed only an infield single from Nasim Nuñez in a 9-0 defeat. Zach McCambley (L, 5-7) allowed a three-run homer to Niko Hulsizer in the first and back-to-back homers in the second to Evan Edwards and Tyler Frank before departing. The Biscuits added four more runs against reliever Zack Leban to stretch out their lead, more than enough for John Doxakis (W, 2-4), who turned in 6.0 scoreless innings.

In game two, Jefry Yan was excellent in his first professional start. The lefty, first of four relievers in a planned bullpen game, allowed only one hit over 3.0 scoreless innings. A Jordan Qsar RBI single against Andrew McInvale (W, 2-1) put Montgomery ahead 1-0 in the fourth, but Osborne’s blast against Biscuits starter Michael Mercado (L, 2-5) gave the Blue Wahoos the lead for good.

Cobie Fletcher-Vance added some insurance with a solo homer in the sixth, and Sean Reynolds (S, 1) worked the seventh and final inning for his first Double-A save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos