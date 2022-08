UWF Football Serves Up Meals At Waterfront Rescue Mission

The University of West Florida football team spent time recently giving back at the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Team members washed dishes, helped prepare food, served breakfast and lunch, and spent time fellowshipping with Waterfront clients.

The UWF football season kicks off September 3 as they host Warner.

Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.