SUV Driver Rear-ends School Bus In Cantonment

There were no injuries in a wreck involving a school bus in Cantonment Tuesday afternoon.

The school bus driven by a 55-year old Cantonment woman was stopped to let children off the bus on Green Hills Road at Bold Ruler Driver, just off Pine Forest Road, about 4:55 p.m. The bus was rear-ended by a SUV driven by an 87-year old Pensacola woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both drivers and two juveniles on the bus were uninjured.