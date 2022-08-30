Police Searching For Man That Stole Car With A Kitten Inside

August 30, 2022

Police are searching for a man that stole a car with a kitten inside shortly after carjacking another vehicle.

A woman left her vehicle running about 10:30 Sunday morning while she went inside to pick up food at The Leisure Club restaurant in the area of 12th Avenue and Office Woods Drive.

According to Pensacola Police, 33-year-old Leif Danenmann stole the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle said her 4-month old kitten named Hiefer was inside her 2005 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate number KHG1428.

About 25 minutes earlier, Danenmann carjacked a driver in the area of 1000 West Moreno Street, according to Pensacola Police. The victim was not injured, but the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and left the area. The carjacked vehicle was found near where the second vehicle and kitten were stolen.

Warrants have been issued for Danenmann’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pensacola Police or Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

One Response to “Police Searching For Man That Stole Car With A Kitten Inside”

  1. Molino Mom on August 30th, 2022 4:56 pm

    Aww..I hope your kitty is found safe. What a cutie!

    And for the carjacker…hope you get what you deserve since it appears this is your profession of choice. Try getting a freaking job like the rest of us you bum!

    Carjack me–you gonna leave with some lead to take home with you.





