One Charged After Man Hit Repeatedly In The Head With Tire Iron

August 10, 2022

One person has been charged after allegedly hitting a  man repeatedly in the head with a tire iron.

Lew Christopher Lansdon, 36, was charged with second degree felony aggravated battery causing bodily injury.

Lansdon allegedly pulled a knife on the victim during a dispute that originated over a set of tools. He then hit the victim in the head repeatedly with a tire iron while he was on the ground, according to an arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the victim with a noticeable head wound. He was conscious but not alert and seemed dazed from his injury. Deputies said he was unable to provide his side of the story due to his condition. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Lansdon’s statements were redacted from the arrest report, including his explanation about his own head injury.

Lew remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $19,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 