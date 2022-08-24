More Rain And Storms Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.