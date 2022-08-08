Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen A Week Ago In Century

August 8, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen a week ago in Century.

Jeannine Kay Peterson, 47, was last seen at the ECAT bus stop in front of the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on August 1, the ECSO said Monday afternoon.

She isf 5-feet, 5-inches tall with brown and gray hair and has blue eyes. She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620

Comments

One Response to “Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen A Week Ago In Century”

  1. Kim on August 8th, 2022 5:40 pm

    Prayers the she is found soon and safe!





