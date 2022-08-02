Man Originally Charged With Robbery Of Cantonment Dollar General Sentenced To Prison

August 2, 2022

A South Carolina man originally charged with the robbery of a Cantonment Dollar General was sentenced to prison Monday.

Matthew Allen Harvey, 39, was sentenced to one year and one day in state prison for grand theft. Judge Coleman Robinson immediately remanded him into custody.

On April 25, 2019, Harvey walked through the Dollar General on Pine Forest Road near Highway 297A and placed several items on the counter at the front register. He told the clerk to ring up the items before instructing exactly how to open the cash register, according to an arrest report.

The clerk said after she opened the register, Harvey placed his hand in his pocket and told her to give him the money in the cash register, but not any $1 bills or change. He left with the money in a plastic bag but left the merchandise behind.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported finding two fingerprints from Harvey on a bottle of Gain dishwashing liquid he placed on the counter. Investigators also determined he had previous knowledge and experience operating a cash register during his former employment as the manager of a Best Way Grocery Store in Hemmingway, South Carolina, enabling him to tell the clerk exactly what to do.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 