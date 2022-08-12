King, Devers Drive Blue Wahoos T o 5-4 Victory Over Birmingham

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got a solid start from Zach King and a 4-RBI game from José Devers in a 5-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday night.

King (W, 1-3) turned in a quality start, allowing only one run in 6.0 innings, to earn his first Double-A win as the Blue Wahoos continued their dominance over the North Division. They are now 24-9 against opponents from the North, including an 18-3 record at home.

Devers got the scoring started right away in the first, lifting an opposite-field three-run homer to left field against Scott Blewett (L, 6-6). Devers added an RBI single in the fourth, giving him his second 4-RBI game in the past week after a nearly identical performance last Friday in Montgomery.

King worked out of trouble early in his start, as the Barons put their leadoff man at second base in each of their first four innings. Only once did the runner come home, as Raudy Read brought in Jose Rodriguez with an RBI single in the third inning.

Pensacola added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI single from Cobie Fletcher-Vance, and they would end up needing it. Birmingham’s Oscar Colas hit a three-run homer in the eighth against Robinson Martínez to draw the score to 5-4 before Dylan Bice (S, 2) ended the threat and earned a four-out save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Friday

by Erik Bremer, The Pensacola Blue Wahoos



