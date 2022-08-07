IP Shift Safety Calendar Created By Jim Allen Elementary Students

This shift safety calendar being used this year at International Paper in Cantonment was created by students at Jim Allen Elementary School.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our team members, and the shift calendar serves as a reminder for all of us to keep an active safety mindset,” said Whitney Fike, IP communications manager. “We asked the students of Jim Allen Elementary to help us create safety messages for each month of our shift calendar. The students were very creative in their safety messages and drawings and we were excited to be able to have them participate.”

International Paper thanked the students earlier this year with a pizza party and copies of the finished calendar.

For more photos, including each photo in the calendar, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.