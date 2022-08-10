Freddie Marshall Godwin

Freddie Marshall Godwin, age 75, of Century, FL, passed away on August 7, 2022.

He was born on May 9, 1947 in Bratt, FL to Ewing Daniel “Slim” Godwin and Ada Davis Godwin. Freddie was a supervisor with Masland Carpets until he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Brenda Lois Godwin and his siblings: Lamar Godwin, Arvez Godwin, Lynwood Godwin, Wynne Kelly, Denise Wright, Audeen Wiggins and Beverly Ryland.

He is survived by his daughters: Brandy Godwin, Tonia (Tom) Presley and Sonia (Quint) Wilson; his sister, Sylvia Newman; seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL, with Bro. Don Sanks officiating. Interment will follow at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Lamont Godwin, Quint Wilson, Tom Presley, Tim Ramer, Patrick Wilson and River Ramer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Rolin, Randy Dorriety, Johnnie Hadley, Carlie Edwards, Bobby McCall and Louie Thrower.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.