Florida’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Continues Through Monday

August 6, 2022

Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday continues through Monday, August 7.

During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of:

  • Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item
  • Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
  • Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

For the complete, detailed list from the Florida Department of Revenue, click or tap here.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

  • Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100
  • Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50
  • Books that are not otherwise exempt*
  • Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500
  • Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
  • Rentals of any eligible items
  • Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
  • Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 