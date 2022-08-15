Florida Gas Prices Drop 14 Cents On Average Over The Last Week

Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon, last week. The state average has now declined for nine consecutive weeks, falling a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.57. The low price Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.43 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, a low of $3.23 could be found at the warehouse clubs, $3.26 on Nine Mile Road.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more.”