Florida Gas Prices At Their Lowest Since Early March

August 8, 2022

Florida gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week, declining 14 cents from a week ago. The state average is now $3.79 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 4th.

The state average has now declined a total of $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13th. The average cost for a fill-up is now $57 for a 15-gallon tank. That’s $16.50 less than what drivers paid two months ago.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.68. A North Escambia low of $3.56 could be found at two Cantonment stations, while Pensacola bottomed out at $3.28.

“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 