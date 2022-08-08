Florida Gas Prices At Their Lowest Since Early March

Florida gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week, declining 14 cents from a week ago. The state average is now $3.79 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 4th.

The state average has now declined a total of $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13th. The average cost for a fill-up is now $57 for a 15-gallon tank. That’s $16.50 less than what drivers paid two months ago.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.68. A North Escambia low of $3.56 could be found at two Cantonment stations, while Pensacola bottomed out at $3.28.

“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”