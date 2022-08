Escambia Firefighters Working To Help Keep School Zones Safe

Escambia County Fire Rescue trucks are in school zones across the county during this first week of school with lights flashing as a reminder to drivers to slow down. Pictured above: Engine 6 from the Ensley Fire Station outside Ensley Elementary School on Wednesday. Pictured below: Engine 219 from the Beulah Fire Station at Beulah Elementary School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.