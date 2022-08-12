Escambia Fire Rescue Continues Safety Standbys In School Zones
August 12, 2022
Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters are continuing safety standbys in schools zones across the county through today.
“As you know, the first week of school is chaotic,” said ECFR Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down to keep our children safe while driving in a school zone.”
Fire trucks have been located at the following schools each day:
- Bellview Elementary
- Beulah Elementary
- Blue Angels Elementary
- Bratt Elementary
- C.A. Weis Elementary
- Ensley Elementary
- Ferry Pass Elementary
- Hellen Caro Elementary
- Kingsfield Elementary
- Molino Park Elementary
- Montclair Elementary
- Myrtle Grove Elementary
- Oakcrest Elementary
- Pensacola Beach Elementary
- Warrington Elementary
Pictured: The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue on Highway 97 in the Molino Park Elementary school zone Thursday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
