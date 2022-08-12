Escambia Fire Rescue Continues Safety Standbys In School Zones

Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters are continuing safety standbys in schools zones across the county through today.

“As you know, the first week of school is chaotic,” said ECFR Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down to keep our children safe while driving in a school zone.”

Fire trucks have been located at the following schools each day:

Bellview Elementary

Beulah Elementary

Blue Angels Elementary

Bratt Elementary

C.A. Weis Elementary

Ensley Elementary

Ferry Pass Elementary

Hellen Caro Elementary

Kingsfield Elementary

Molino Park Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Oakcrest Elementary

Pensacola Beach Elementary

Warrington Elementary

Pictured: The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue on Highway 97 in the Molino Park Elementary school zone Thursday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.