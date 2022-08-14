Escambia County Building Services To Host ‘Protect Your Project’ Workshop On August 25

Escambia County Building Services will host a “Protect Your Project” workshop on August 25.

The workshop is open to the public and will cover several topics to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves.

During the workshop, attendees will learn about contractor requirements, verification of licensure, how to file a complaint against a contractor and more. Escambia County Director of Building Services Tim Tolber will give a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Stephan Moorhead, Board Certified Real Estate Lawyer with Moorhead Law Group, will discuss construction contracts from a consumer’s perspective, liens and how citizens can protect themselves if they receive a Notice to Owner. Personnel from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and City of Pensacola Building Inspections will also be in attendance.

The program will be held from 5-7 p.m. on August 25 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place, room 104.