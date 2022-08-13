Early Voting Opens Today In Escambia County – 8 Days, 10 Locations

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election in Escambia County begins Saturday, August 13, and continues through Saturday, August 20 at 10 locations throughout the county.

Those locations open daily are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Boulevard, Century (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Saturday, August 13 is the final day to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Ballots can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov, or by contacting the Supervisor of Elections by mail, phone (850) 595-3900, email, or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth, address, and the last four digits of their social security number or their Florida driver’s license or ID card number.

The third option for voters is to cast a paper ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, August 23. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters are encouraged to check their polling place closely, as several have changed since the last election.