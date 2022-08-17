Driver Charged With Attempted Murder After High Speed Chase That Started In Atmore

A high speed chase that began in Atmore Tuesday ended in Baldwin County with an attempted murder charge against the driver.

It all started in Atmore about 10 a.m. when an Atmore Police Department patrol officer observed a Dodge Journey stopped next to another vehicle in a parking lot on Carver Avenue. Narcotics investigators had given a tip to officers that the occupant of a Dodge Journey had been seen attempted to purchase narcotics several times in the area of Carver Avenue.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on the Dodge Journey, but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed on Highway 31. Police said the driver, 41-year old James Earl Ivy, began to drive recklessly and ran a vehicle off the road near the Atmore Country Club.

“The officer decided not to pursue due to Ivy’s reckless driving and disregard for the safety of other drivers,” APD Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

A short time later, narcotics investigators in an unmarked vehicle saw the Journey at the intersection of Highway 31 and Katelyn Lane in Nokomis.

“Ivy turned his steering wheel toward the investigators’ vehicle and accelerated at a high rate of speed and struck the front passenger side of the unmarked car,” McMann said.

Ivy turned south on Highway 31 with the narcotics investigators in pursuit. Ivy continued into Baldwin County and turned onto Highway 47. As Ivy continued on Baldwin County Highway 47, his front seat passenger jumped from the vehicle. The investigators estimated Ivy was driving around 50 mph when the passenger bailed.

During the pursuit the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers joined the pursuit with Baldwin County taking the lead before stop strips were deployed.

The pursuit eventually came to an end off of Highway 47 when Ivy turned around and began driving back in the direction of officers.

Ivy is charged with attempted murder, along with fleeing and eluding a police officer. He also had an outstanding warrant from Tennessee, but that agency is declining to extradite him.

Ivy was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

The passenger that jumped from Ivy’s vehicle is not facing criminal charges and was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.