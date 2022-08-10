District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry To Host Walnut Hill Town Hall

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a town hall on Monday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Walnut HIll Community Center (Ruritan Club).

This will be an open forum event, and District 5 residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

County staff will be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents.

Pictured: District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry during a Cantonment town hall event in March 2022. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.