Distracted Driver Slams Into Alabama State Trooper Near Flomaton Exit

A driver crashed into an Alabama state trooper’s vehicle Friday afternoon on I–65 just south of the Flomaton exit.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the trooper was stationary working a previous crash on I-65 southbound when his vehicle was struck in the rear by a distracted driver that failed to move over. The crash propelled the state trooper’s vehicle in the median.

Both the trooper and the other driver were transported by ambulance to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. Neither suffered major injuries, according to ALEA.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.