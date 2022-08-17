Century Man Stabbed A House Trailer With A Machete, ECSO Says

August 17, 2022

A Century man was jailed after allegedly stabbing a house trailer with a machete.

Eubie Alexander Kennedy, 38, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief with property damage.

A woman told deputies that Kennedy stabbed the side of her trailer several times with a machete while stating “you (expletive), come out here or I’ll kill you”, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, The victim stated that Kennedy never entered the trailer, and there was no physical contact.

The victim was not injured, but the trailer suffered damage.

“I observed several stab holes on the front side of the trailer,” a deputy wrote in his report.

Kennedy remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $27,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 