Century Man Stabbed A House Trailer With A Machete, ECSO Says

A Century man was jailed after allegedly stabbing a house trailer with a machete.

Eubie Alexander Kennedy, 38, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief with property damage.

A woman told deputies that Kennedy stabbed the side of her trailer several times with a machete while stating “you (expletive), come out here or I’ll kill you”, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, The victim stated that Kennedy never entered the trailer, and there was no physical contact.

The victim was not injured, but the trailer suffered damage.

“I observed several stab holes on the front side of the trailer,” a deputy wrote in his report.

Kennedy remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $27,500.