Atmore Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Weeks On The Run

After seven weeks on the run, a man has been arrested for the attempted murder of his girlfriend in Atmore.

Rayvon Desha Madison, age 31 of Atmore, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton about 8:50 p.m. Monday. He was arrested without incident by Atmore Police Department investigators.

Atmore Police responded to a residence in Atmore just after midnight June 20 for a domestic disturbance with shots fired and determined Madison was a suspect.