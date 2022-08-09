‘Armed And Dangerous’ Century Bar Brawl Suspect Wanted On Outstanding Warrant

August 9, 2022

One of the seven suspects in a bar brawl in Century is now wanted on a violation of probation warrant, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston David Perry should be considered armed and dangerous, ECSO said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Perry, 31, was charged with principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, principal in the first degree to aggravated battery with a firearm, felony battery with a previous conviction and aggravated battery in connection with the bar brawl left the victim with a broken arm, broken nasal cavities and lost feeling in his lower back and leg after he was allegedly attacked outside Odom’s Bar on May 7.

For an earlier story about the bar brawl, click here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 