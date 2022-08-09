‘Armed And Dangerous’ Century Bar Brawl Suspect Wanted On Outstanding Warrant

One of the seven suspects in a bar brawl in Century is now wanted on a violation of probation warrant, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston David Perry should be considered armed and dangerous, ECSO said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Perry, 31, was charged with principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, principal in the first degree to aggravated battery with a firearm, felony battery with a previous conviction and aggravated battery in connection with the bar brawl left the victim with a broken arm, broken nasal cavities and lost feeling in his lower back and leg after he was allegedly attacked outside Odom’s Bar on May 7.

