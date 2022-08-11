‘Armed And Dangerous’ Century Bar Brawl Suspect Arrested In South Dakota

August 11, 2022

One of the seven suspects in a bar brawl in Century has been arrested in South Dakota.

Preston David Perry was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant from Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO said Perry was  considered armed and dangerous.

He is expected to be extradited back to Escambia County after a hearing in South Dakota.

Perry, 31, was charged with principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, principal in the first degree to aggravated battery with a firearm, felony battery with a previous conviction and aggravated battery in connection with the bar brawl left the victim with a broken arm, broken nasal cavities and lost feeling in his lower back and leg after he was allegedly attacked outside Odom’s Bar on May 7.

For an earlier story about the bar brawl, click here.

Comments

7 Responses to “‘Armed And Dangerous’ Century Bar Brawl Suspect Arrested In South Dakota”

  1. Lebowski on August 10th, 2022 11:44 pm

    @ Me

    I know it sounds like I’m bashing J.S but I pray for people like him…

  2. Me on August 9th, 2022 10:55 pm

    @ Lebowski

    Very funny! Thanks for the laugh.

  3. Justincredible on August 9th, 2022 9:20 pm

    This guy will eventually spend the remainder of his life incarcerated. I can only hope he submits to the lord Jesus. For all have fallen short…

  4. Lebowski on August 9th, 2022 1:34 pm

    his father has to be proud

  5. J.S on August 9th, 2022 10:46 am

    Its just awful what you said about this guys mother SAM she probably is just hurting because of the way this grown man has chosen to live his life…its not the mothers fault…sad people never can say anything without bashing someone’s family praying for you SAM….I know it seems like I’m bashing sam but I pray for people like him…

  6. sam on August 9th, 2022 6:23 am

    his mother has to be proud.

  7. brianh on August 9th, 2022 5:32 am

    The State needs to step in and shut down Odom’s and the other biker bars that are owned by the same person.





