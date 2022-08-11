‘Armed And Dangerous’ Century Bar Brawl Suspect Arrested In South Dakota

One of the seven suspects in a bar brawl in Century has been arrested in South Dakota.

Preston David Perry was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant from Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO said Perry was considered armed and dangerous.

He is expected to be extradited back to Escambia County after a hearing in South Dakota.

Perry, 31, was charged with principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, principal in the first degree to aggravated battery with a firearm, felony battery with a previous conviction and aggravated battery in connection with the bar brawl left the victim with a broken arm, broken nasal cavities and lost feeling in his lower back and leg after he was allegedly attacked outside Odom’s Bar on May 7.

