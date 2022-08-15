Anthony “Todd” Sanspree

Mr. Anthony “Todd” Sanspree, age 56, passed away, Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Bay Minette, AL. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL.

Mr. Sanspree enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed tending to his cows, fishing, hunting and drag racing. He enjoyed “Auburn Football” and the Kentucky Derby Horse Racing.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harrison Sanspree, grandmother, Luverta “Roberta” Glass, grandparents, Hosea and Annlee Sanspree.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Sanspree, of Atmore, AL; two sons, Cole (Paige) Sanspree, of Bay Minette, AL; Nick Sanspree, of Atmore, AL; two daughters, Breanna Sanspree, of Atmore, AL; Anna Claire Sanspree, of Atmore, AL; one brother, Sandy Sanspree, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Anna (Ben) Tingle, of Perdido, AL; three nieces, Savannah Tingle, Santanna Tingle, Jessica Sanspree, six nephews, Brannon (Danielle) Sanspree, Tyler (Kaylee) Sanspree, Tanner Sanspree, Ben Tingle, Brayer Tingle, Caden Sanspree, numerous aunts, cousins, best friend, Michael Roley, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Canoe Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Roley and Rev. Waylon Stuckey officiating.

Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time 2:00 PM at Canoe Baptist Church

Pallbearers will be Tyler Sanspree, Sandy Sanspree, Tanner Sanspree, Ben Tingle, Bo Bryars, and Tony Lambeth.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Caden Sanspree, and Johnny Ray