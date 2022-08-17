Analyssa Nevaeah Gabrielle “Bum Bunk” Britton

Ms. Analyssa Nevaeah Gabrielle “Bum Bunk” Britton, age 16, passed away, Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Robertsdale, AL. She was born in Pensacola; and resided most of her life in Flomaton, AL.

Ms. Britton loved shopping, swimming, music, and snapchat. She enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball. All of her years growing up, she liked to be center of attention. She was always a very vibrant girl, and never forget her “phone” being her life line of her life.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Melissa Godwin, one brother, Journey Lee Asher Britton, grandfather and grandmother, Walter Britton, and Barbara Ann Andrews, grandfather, Joe Godwin, and great grandmother, Nancy Wright.

She is survived by her father, John (Amy) Britton, of Flomaton, AL; son, Kaide, grandmother, Tracy Godwin, of Pensacola, FL; four brothers, Jeremy Love Lady, of Maplesville, AL; John Allen Britton, Jr; of Flomaton, AL; Colton Cardwell, of Brewton, AL; Emerson Britton, of Flomaton, AL; four sisters, Catilynn (Joseph) Stewart, of Pensacola, FL; Abigail Britton, of Flomaton, AL; Madison Madden, of Brewton, AL; Breanna Britton, of Flomaton, AL; fiancé, Noah Hellinger, good friend, Natalie Hellinger, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Rusty Burnham officiating.

Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.