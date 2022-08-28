28 Apply To Be Escambia County’s Next Administrator; 13 Finalists Named

August 11, 2022

A total of 28 people applied to be Escambia County’s next administrator. The applicants ranged from numerous governmental leaders to a current part-time funeral director assistant.

After the commission terminated Janice Gilley from the administrator position in June 2021, deputy administrator Wes Moreno was named interim and remains in the position. Commissioners decided in July 2021 not to hurry in finding a permanent replacement. Earlier this year, they hired search firm GovHR USA of Illinois.

The negotiable salary range for the administrator position is $173,000 to $195,000.

GovHR’s report to the commission divides 13 top candidates into two tiers for consideration. The Escambia County Commission is expected to discuss the report and their next step on Thursday.

The top 13 candidates, as determined by GovHR, are:

TIER 1

  • Dale (Doc) T. Dougherty — city manager, City of Garden City, Michigan
  • Brian J. Geoghegan — former township manager, Howell Township, New Jersey
  • Joseph M. Kerby — county administrator, Benton County, Oregon
  • Christopher R. Miller — county administrator, King George County, Virginia
  • Rick J. Rudometkin — deputy city manager, City of Huntsville, Texas
  • Stanley (Stan) Z. Sunday — former deputy county administrator, Walton County (FL) Board of County Commissioners
  • Carlos F. Tobar — county manager, Baldwin County, Georgia

TIER 2

  • Sharon Hall — CFO, The Housing Authority for the City of Fort Myers, Florida
  • Don A. King, Jr. — chief of staff, Special Operations Command Europe, U.S. Army
  • John D. Manning — former assistant city administrator and director of community development, City of Branson, Missouri
  • William (Scott) S. McCord — former director, McMinnville Parks and Recreation Department, McMinnville, Tennessee*
  • Joshua (Josh) W. Ray — former city manager, City of Shelbyville, Tennessee
  • Jane K. Shang, former city manager, City of Deltona, Florida

*McCord is the candidate who is currently working as a part-time funeral director assistant.

Two Escambia County residents applied but were not named to the recommended tiers by GovHR. One is a consultant, and the other is employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

