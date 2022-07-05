Woman Held Vehicle Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint After He Stole $2 Lighter, ECSO Says

A Molino man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a $2 lighter from a vehicle at a Cantonment home.

Devin Brandon Swicegood, 25, was charged with felony vehicle burglary and petit theft .

Swicegood allegedly took a cigarette lighter from an unlocked vehicle parked at home in a rural area of Highway 29 in Cantonment. As he rummaged through the vehicle, a woman at the residence was alerted by her dogs and held Swicegood at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to an arrest report.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy noted in his report that Swicegood “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance based upon his movements and manner of speech”.

The $2 lighter was recovered by deputies and returned to the victim.

Swicegood remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $6,000.